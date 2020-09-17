AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMSSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AMS AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AMS AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMS AG/ADR has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AMSSY stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 41,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.14. AMS AG/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

