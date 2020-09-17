Analysts Anticipate Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $705.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) will post $705.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $707.00 million and the lowest is $703.50 million. Steris reported sales of $736.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Steris will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Steris.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Steris in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Steris in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

NYSE:STE traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.51. The stock had a trading volume of 425,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.71. Steris has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $171.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,355 shares of company stock valued at $4,987,790. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Steris by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Steris by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Steris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Steris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

