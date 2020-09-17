Analysts Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) to report $1.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. ValuEngine downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,906. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $142.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $1,432,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $13,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 366,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,221,735.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,048,400. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $403,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

