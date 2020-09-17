Analysts Anticipate Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $3.84. Translate Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TBIO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Translate Bio from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Translate Bio from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of TBIO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.63. 14,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,060. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $1,318,209.04. Also, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma purchased 500,000 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio by 83.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth $100,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.