Analysts Anticipate Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $3.84. Translate Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 178%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($1.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TBIO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Translate Bio from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Translate Bio from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of TBIO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.63. 14,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,060. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

In other Translate Bio news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 88,888 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $1,318,209.04. Also, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma purchased 500,000 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Translate Bio by 83.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth $100,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

