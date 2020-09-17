Analysts Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.14 Billion

Brokerages expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) to announce sales of $4.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $16.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 billion to $16.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.11 billion to $17.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on CTSH shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.27.

In other news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $305,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,414.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 266.7% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 825 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 96.3% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,162 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $70.12. 3,812,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,754,114. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

