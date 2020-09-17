Analysts Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.60 Million

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2020

Wall Street analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report sales of $214.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.70 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $373.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $955.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $992.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $994.20 million, with estimates ranging from $980.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.60 million.

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upped their target price on EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.43. 86,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.02. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $72.38. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 61.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO)

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.