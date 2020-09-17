Analysts Expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $214.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) will report sales of $214.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $185.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $243.70 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $373.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $955.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $992.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $994.20 million, with estimates ranging from $980.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EnPro Industries.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.46. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.60 million.

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upped their target price on EnPro Industries from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.43. 86,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.02. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $72.38. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 7.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 61.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnPro Industries (NPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.