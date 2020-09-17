Analysts Expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

GSHD stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.98. The company had a trading volume of 184,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,709. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $37.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.1495 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 30,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $3,214,942.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 436,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,102,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 36,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $3,153,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,643,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,675 shares of company stock valued at $44,990,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter worth approximately $340,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $3,233,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

