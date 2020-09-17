Analysts Expect Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) to report $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year sales of $7.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.85 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.85 billion to $11.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

PDD stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.82. 174,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,483,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average is $66.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,255,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,190 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 9,863,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,831,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,326,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,718,000 after purchasing an additional 612,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,734,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,579,000 after purchasing an additional 738,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

