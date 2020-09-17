Analysts Set Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) PT at $77.36

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Scotiabank upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 74,368 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 21,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $83.99. The company had a trading volume of 270,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,079. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

