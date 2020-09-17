Analysts Set BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 1,359.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBL stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.79. 358,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,338. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.58. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $48.67. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

