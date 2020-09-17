Analysts Set BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Target Price at $12.00

Shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 1,359.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.
About BHP Group
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
