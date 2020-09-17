Analysts Set Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Target Price at $34.50

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

CARA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,449,913.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $51,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,220 shares in the company, valued at $15,251,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 139.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $154,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 25,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,578. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $708.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.97% and a negative net margin of 480.55%. Analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.