Analysts Set Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Target Price at $140.56

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

NASDAQ RGLD traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.14. 18,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,313. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.43 and a 200 day moving average of $120.27.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 197.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.