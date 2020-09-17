Analysts Set Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Target Price at $211.75

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $211.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stephens started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

TDOC traded up $5.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,229,538. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $253.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.19 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $142,790.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $555,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,043 shares of company stock worth $30,100,439. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

