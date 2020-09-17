Analysts Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Target Price at $41.25

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.
NYSE:VTR traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.10. 3,789,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,363. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. Ventas has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19.
In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ventas by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.
