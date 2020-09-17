Analysts Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Target Price at $41.25

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

NYSE:VTR traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.10. 3,789,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,363. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. Ventas has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $74.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.19.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.32 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $675,200.00. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Ventas by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

