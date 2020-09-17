Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Exterran (EXTN)

Exterran (NYSE: EXTN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/15/2020 – Exterran had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Exterran was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2020 – Exterran was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/28/2020 – Exterran had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Exterran is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Exterran had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Johnson Rice.

8/13/2020 – Exterran was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/12/2020 – Exterran was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

NYSE EXTN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.42. 240,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,210. Exterran Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.44. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $171.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Exterran Corp will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 123,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 1,108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 297,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 273,155 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 383.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

