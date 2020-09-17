Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Zumiez (ZUMZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ):

9/11/2020 – Zumiez was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

9/11/2020 – Zumiez had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $33.00.

9/5/2020 – Zumiez was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/2/2020 – Zumiez was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/22/2020 – Zumiez was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/12/2020 – Zumiez was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2020 – Zumiez was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Zumiez have fallen in the past six months. The stock’s dismal run can be attributed to disappointing first-quarter fiscal 2020 performance. The coronavirus-induced stay-at-home orders, social distancing and mandatory store closures adversely impacted Zumiez’s results. The company posted wider-than-expected loss for the quarter. Also, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and fell year over year. Management highlighted that the quarter did commence on a strong note with both sales and earnings marching ahead of expectations. However, due to the pandemic the company had to close stores. Nonetheless, the company concentrated on improving financial flexibility and directed resources toward digital platforms in order to engage with customers. But this was not enough to make up for loss of revenues from brick-and-mortar.”

ZUMZ stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.82. 494,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.71. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.34 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $67,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,137.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $83,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Zumiez by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Zumiez by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,257 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

