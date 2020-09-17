Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for 10x Genomics (TXG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for 10x Genomics (NYSE: TXG):

9/16/2020 – 10x Genomics had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $109.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – 10x Genomics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – 10x Genomics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

9/9/2020 – 10x Genomics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2020 – 10x Genomics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

8/12/2020 – 10x Genomics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2020 – 10x Genomics had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $91.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10x Genomics stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.24. The stock had a trading volume of 47,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,065. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.41. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $125.92.

10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. 10x Genomics’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 27,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.97, for a total value of $3,156,057.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,849,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $875,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,181 shares in the company, valued at $84,355,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,692 shares of company stock valued at $16,181,857.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 95.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 53.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

