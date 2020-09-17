Analyzing Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) & Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) and Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wyndham Destinations has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Wyndham Destinations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Melco Resorts & Entertainment -14.98% -21.63% -6.68% Wyndham Destinations 0.13% -13.97% 1.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Wyndham Destinations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Melco Resorts & Entertainment 1 0 6 0 2.71 Wyndham Destinations 0 1 8 0 2.89

Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $24.76, indicating a potential upside of 36.87%. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus price target of $38.76, indicating a potential upside of 15.88%. Given Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Melco Resorts & Entertainment is more favorable than Wyndham Destinations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.2% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Wyndham Destinations shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Wyndham Destinations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Wyndham Destinations pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wyndham Destinations pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Melco Resorts & Entertainment and Wyndham Destinations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Melco Resorts & Entertainment $5.74 billion 1.45 $373.17 million $0.94 19.24 Wyndham Destinations $4.04 billion 0.71 $507.00 million $5.62 5.95

Wyndham Destinations has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Melco Resorts & Entertainment. Wyndham Destinations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Melco Resorts & Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wyndham Destinations beats Melco Resorts & Entertainment on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. The company also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge. In addition, it operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort that comprises 280 gaming tables and 980 gaming machines in Cotai, Macau. Further, the company owns and operates 7 Mocha Clubs with 1,034 gaming machines, as well as Taipa Square casino in Taipa Island, Macau. Additionally, it operates and manages City of Dreams Manila, a casino, hotel, retail, and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The company was formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and changed its name to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited in April 2017. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of February 16, 2017, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Exchange & Rentals segment offers vacation exchange services and products to owners of VOIs; and manages and markets vacation rental properties primarily on behalf of independent owners. As of June 25, 2019, it had approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. also has relationships with approximately 4,300 vacation ownership resorts. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

