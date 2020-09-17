ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Down 8.4%

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s stock price dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.18. Approximately 4,477,394 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,763,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

ANGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered ANGI Homeservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark boosted their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 279.57 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ANGI Homeservices Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 358,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,967.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 123,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $1,749,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,530,962 shares of company stock valued at $21,906,157 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

