Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) was up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 3,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 6,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAUKF. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anglo American has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

