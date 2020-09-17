Anthony R. Puckett Sells 9,005 Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Stock

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) SVP Anthony R. Puckett sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $188,654.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
VVV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,642. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.47 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,747,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,758,000 after buying an additional 1,341,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 848.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,824,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,157,000 after buying an additional 4,316,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,690,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,395,000 after buying an additional 41,093 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,361,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 848,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,521,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.
VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.
About Valvoline
Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
Featured Story: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.