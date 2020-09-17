Anthony R. Puckett Sells 9,005 Shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Stock

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) SVP Anthony R. Puckett sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $188,654.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,665.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

VVV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,642. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.47 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,747,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,758,000 after buying an additional 1,341,364 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 848.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,824,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,157,000 after buying an additional 4,316,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,690,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,395,000 after buying an additional 41,093 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,361,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,786,000 after purchasing an additional 848,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,521,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Valvoline from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

