Apex Trading Up 15.9% This Week (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Apex token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Apex has a total market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $44,570.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apex has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00022861 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Profile

Apex (CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apex’s official website is apexnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

