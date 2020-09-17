Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Trading 13.4% Higher on Earnings Beat

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) shares traded up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.50. 919,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 271,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.
The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.
APOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.
The company has a market cap of $619.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45.
Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOG)
Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.
