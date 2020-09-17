Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Trading 13.4% Higher on Earnings Beat

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) shares traded up 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $23.83 and last traded at $23.50. 919,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average session volume of 271,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

APOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 112,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 525.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 204,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 171,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $595,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $619.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

