Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 15,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $174,606.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 830,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,835.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,360.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,200 shares of company stock worth $794,555. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 337.9% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 76,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 59,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 50,329 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 99,039 shares during the period. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. 15,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,485. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $237.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.01. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.93 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 39.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

