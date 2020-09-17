Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.80.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

APRE traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,851. The company has a market cap of $609.13 million and a PE ratio of -4.07. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $53.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kdev Investments Ab sold 241,703 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $8,350,838.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 30.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after buying an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 47.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

