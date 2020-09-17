Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Shares Up 13.9%

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) shares shot up 13.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.91. 1,809,508 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 884,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AQST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. The firm has a market cap of $299.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 3.73.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $21.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 211,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 369.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 70,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

