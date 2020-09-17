Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Trading Up 14.8%

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) was up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 1,922,734 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 756% from the average daily volume of 224,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on RKDA shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.58.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 1,973.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences Inc will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 28.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 263.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $224,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

