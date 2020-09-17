Ardor One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.18 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 16th. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000560 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $61.61 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007586 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00022951 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00014552 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000084 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Binance, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, HitBTC and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.