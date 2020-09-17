Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Up 21.2% in August

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the August 15th total of 383,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 423.0 days.

OTCMKTS LWSCF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,569. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

