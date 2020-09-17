Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.70.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASND. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,264.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASND traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.89. 3,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,994. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $158.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.39 and its 200-day moving average is $135.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,130.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

