Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH) & Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Head-To-Head Survey

Aspira Women's Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.9% of Aspira Women's Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Aspira Women's Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Biomerica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aspira Women's Health and Biomerica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women's Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Biomerica 0 0 2 0 3.00

Biomerica has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.25%. Given Biomerica’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Biomerica is more favorable than Aspira Women's Health.

Profitability

This table compares Aspira Women's Health and Biomerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women's Health -323.40% -177.99% -109.61% Biomerica -34.95% -36.23% -23.84%

Risk & Volatility

Aspira Women's Health has a beta of 3.27, meaning that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biomerica has a beta of -0.9, meaning that its share price is 190% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspira Women's Health and Biomerica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women's Health $4.54 million 66.77 -$15.24 million N/A N/A Biomerica $6.69 million 12.46 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -30.83

Biomerica has higher revenue and earnings than Aspira Women's Health.

Summary

Biomerica beats Aspira Women's Health on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspira Women's Health Company Profile

Aspira Women's Health Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for specific women's health diseases. In addition, the company owns and operates ASPiRA LABS, a lab that specializes in applying biomarker-based technologies to address critical needs in the management of gynecologic cancers and disease. Further, it is developing diagnostic algorithms, as well as a high-risk screening algorithm for patients who are genetically predisposed to ovarian cancer. The company serves physicians, physician office laboratories, and hospital laboratories. The company was formerly known as Vermillion, Inc. and changed its name to Aspira Women's Health Inc. in June 2020. Aspira Women's Health Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations. It primarily offers its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the point-of-care and in-hospital/clinical laboratories worldwide. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy, which is in clinical studies to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

