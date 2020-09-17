Assa Abloy (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Assa Abloy Ab (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.35. 859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73.

Assa Abloy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

