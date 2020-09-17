AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

Get AstroNova alerts:

ALOT traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,616. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 million, a P/E ratio of -110.71, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.23. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.06. AstroNova had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that AstroNova will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 550.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in AstroNova by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in AstroNova by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 126,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstroNova (ALOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.