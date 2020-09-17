Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) EVP John J. Harrington Sells 5,000 Shares

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) EVP John J. Harrington sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $11,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 782,718 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,806.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ATHX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,383,502. The company has a market capitalization of $406.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -1.80. Athersys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.46.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Athersys in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Athersys in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Athersys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Athersys by 40.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,514,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,789 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the first quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 436,068 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Athersys during the second quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Athersys by 19.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,958,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 316,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

