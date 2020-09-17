Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Update

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 616,600 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 852,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atkore International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 17,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $446,851.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,568.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. Insiders sold 77,862 shares of company stock worth $2,295,756 in the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore International Group during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 149.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 156.9% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.35. 385,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,452. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.80. Atkore International Group has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

