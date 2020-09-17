Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) rose 11.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $14.97. Approximately 301,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 329% from the average daily volume of 70,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Audioeye from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $139.24 million, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.90.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Audioeye had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 639.89%. The business had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Audioeye Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Audioeye news, Director Alexandre Zyngier purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $150,079.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEYE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Audioeye by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Audioeye in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Audioeye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Audioeye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Audioeye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $917,000. 4.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

