Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $734.28 Million

Equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) will announce sales of $734.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $733.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $735.00 million. Avaya posted sales of $726.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.23 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 26.43%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.70) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVYA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NYSE AVYA traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.90. 1,266,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,086. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 76.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

