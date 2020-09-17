Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp (NYSE:AVYA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.01. Avaya reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.71). Avaya had a negative net margin of 26.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avaya from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Avaya in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,266,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,086. Avaya has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Avaya by 262.7% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,460,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,221 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avaya by 5.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,962,000 after buying an additional 194,593 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Avaya by 9.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,490,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,779,000 after buying an additional 217,443 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,235,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Avaya by 20.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,732,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after buying an additional 291,839 shares during the period.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

