Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will report sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $2.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 49.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $7.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 66.36% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAR. TheStreet lowered Avis Budget Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Avis Budget Group to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of CAR traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.39. 60,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,194. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.52. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 33,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,153,272.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,233,049 shares of company stock valued at $40,779,593 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 299.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 53.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

