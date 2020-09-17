Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Hits New 12-Month High at $4,325.00

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,325 ($56.51) and last traded at GBX 4,160 ($54.36), with a volume of 97465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,220 ($55.14).

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVON shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 2,435 ($31.82) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Avon Rubber from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,636.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,072.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

