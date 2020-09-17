Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd (NASDAQ:AXGT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.63.

AXGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axovant Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Guggenheim restated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

AXGT stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,352. The company has a market cap of $145.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.54. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $8.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.24. On average, equities analysts predict that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pavan Cheruvu acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $158,470.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Atul Pande acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGT. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Axovant Gene Therapies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth about $2,493,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 635.4% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 2,931,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 28.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

