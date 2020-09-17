AXTEL/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Update

AXTEL/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,253,800 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 1,536,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,538.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXTLF remained flat at $$0.29 during trading on Wednesday. AXTEL/BRSH MXN has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

Axtel, SAB. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services.

