Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Up 10.4%

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) shot up 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.38. 5,804,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 12,022,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYTU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $166.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.18.
Aytu Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYTU)
Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.
