Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Shares Up 10.4%

Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) shot up 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.38. 5,804,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 12,022,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYTU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Aytu Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Aytu Bioscience alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $166.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aytu Bioscience by 52.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 38.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 145.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 437.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.