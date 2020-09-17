BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.90

BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

