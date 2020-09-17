BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $7.90

BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

BABCOCK Intl Gr/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BCKIY)

Babcock International Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering support services to government organizations and key industries in the private sector. It operates through the following business segments: Marine, Land, Aviation, and Nuclear. The Marine segment provides through-life support of submarines, naval ships, and infrastructure; and operates an international naval support business.

