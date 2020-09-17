BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Down 37.4% in August

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,700 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the August 15th total of 146,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

OTCMKTS:BAESF traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,170. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BAE Systems stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

