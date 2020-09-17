Banano Market Cap Reaches $1.31 Million (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Banano has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $34,710.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00048590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00246127 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00099820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.21 or 0.01501219 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Banano

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,492,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,106,474,303 coins. The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.