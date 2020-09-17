Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Given Sell Rating at Berenberg Bank

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Redburn Partners cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 70.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 44,205 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 118.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 93,121 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 46.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 311,907 shares during the period. 2.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.