Banco Espirito Santo (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Down 29.9% in August

Banco Espirito Santo (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,417,400 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the August 15th total of 10,579,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

BPCGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Espirito Santo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Banco Espirito Santo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

BPCGF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,756. Banco Espirito Santo has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.12.

Banco Comercial Português, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, and private banking services; and asset management and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, consumer credit, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

