Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) fell 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.97 and last traded at $16.14. 610,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 545,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMA. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Banco Macro presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Banco Macro by 99.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 67,995 shares during the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

