Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in August

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 870,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 1,125,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
BKQNF stock remained flat at $$3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. Bank of Queensland has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile
Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.