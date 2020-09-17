Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Short Interest Down 22.7% in August

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 870,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the August 15th total of 1,125,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BKQNF stock remained flat at $$3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. Bank of Queensland has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $3.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers personal banking services, such as everyday banking services; savings and investments accounts, and term deposits; credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; car, home and contents, landlord, travel, life, and commercial insurance, as well as credit protection insurance; investment services comprising online share trading services; self-managed superannuation funds; and currency exchange, travel money, private banking, and account and card switching services.

